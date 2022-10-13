Griffo looking for community feedback on top issues in New York

State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, is looking for feedback from his constituents on what they think are the top issues facing New Yorkers.
Griffo launched an online survey so members of his district can share their views on the state’s taxes, spending, gun laws and crime.
“I value the opinions of my constituents and hope that they will take a moment to complete the survey,” Sen. Griffo said. “The responses that I receive will provide valuable insight that I will use as I continue to work to address the challenges confronting our state and to prepare for next year’s Legislative Session.”
To fill out the survey, click here.