Hennessy plans lawsuit after BOE invalidates hundreds of petition signatures

UTICA, N.Y. – Mike Hennessy is planning a lawsuit after the Oneida County Board of Elections invalidated enough of his petition signatures to remove him from the Republican ballot in the Oneida County executive race.
Hennessy, who wants to challenge incumbent Anthony Picente, gathered more than 1,500 signatures, which is more than he needed.
But he was left short after the board invalidated 585 signatures.
"Ruling threw out signatures that were never objected to,” Hennessy said. “They went out and found four more on their own. That's improper. It's up to the objector to bring them in."
Candidates need at least 1,000 valid signatures on their petition, and the BOE says Hennessy was left with 986.
"Let the voters decide, but you've got to follow the law,” Picente said. “The law says how you file petitions and they should be done the right way, and Mr. Hennessy's run 16 times. He should know how to do petitions the correct way by now.”
Hennessy is pursuing the independent line and says he'll be on the ballot for Oneida County executive one way or another.