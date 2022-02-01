Here are the redistricting proposals for NYS Assembly, Senate

The New York State Legislature has released its proposed Assembly and Senate district maps, which are expected to be voted on later this week.
What will those changes mean for Mohawk Valley residents? Here’s a breakdown of what the new districts would look like.
New York Senate
District 49
Northern Oneida, part of Oswego and part of Onondaga
District 50
Includes: Northern Herkimer County, Lewis County, Jefferson County, St. Lawrence County and Franklin County
District 51
Includes: Southern Herkimer, all of Otsego, part of Chenango, all of Schoharie, all of Montgomery, part of Fulton
District 55
Includes: Southern Oneida County (Utica), Northern Chenango County, Southern Onondaga County and part of Cortland County
New York Assembly
District 101
Includes: Part of Otsego County, part of Chenango County, part of Delaware County, part of Ulster County, part of Sullivan County and part of Orange County.
District 102
Includes: Eastern Otsego County and part of Schoharie County, part of Delaware County, part of Albany County, part of Columbia County and part of Ulster County
District 117
Includes: Northern Oneida County, Lewis County and part of St. Lawrence County.
District 118
Includes: Part of eastern Oneida County, all of Herkimer County, Hamilton County, Fulton County and Montgomery County
District 119
Included: Central Oneida County
District 121
Includes: Part of Otsego County, part of Madison County, part of Broome County, most of Chenango County
District 122
Includes: Southern Oneida, part of Madison, part of Herkimer and central Otsego
Griffo will run in the newly formed 49th District, but other incumbents have not yet announced their plans.
The newly proposed Congressional districts were released Monday, and Oneida County falls between the new 21st and 19th districts, currently represented by Elise Stefanik and Antonio Delgado, respectively.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced she would be running for the 23rd District, which includes most of southwestern New York.