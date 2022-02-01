 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Here are the redistricting proposals for NYS Assembly, Senate

  • 0

The New York State Legislature has released proposed district changes for the state Senate and Assembly.

The New York State Legislature has released its proposed Assembly and Senate district maps, which are expected to be voted on later this week.

What will those changes mean for Mohawk Valley residents? Here’s a breakdown of what the new districts would look like.

New York Senate

District 49

Northern Oneida, part of Oswego and part of Onondaga

Senate District 49.JPG

District 50 

Includes: Northern Herkimer County, Lewis County, Jefferson County, St. Lawrence County and Franklin County

Senate District 50.JPG

District 51 

Includes: Southern Herkimer, all of Otsego, part of Chenango, all of Schoharie, all of Montgomery, part of Fulton

Senate District 51.JPG

District 55 

Includes: Southern Oneida County (Utica), Northern Chenango County, Southern Onondaga County and part of Cortland County

Senate District 55.JPG

New York Assembly

District 101

Includes: Part of Otsego County, part of Chenango County, part of Delaware County, part of Ulster County, part of Sullivan County and part of Orange County.

Assembly District 101.JPG

District 102

Includes: Eastern Otsego County and part of Schoharie County, part of Delaware County, part of Albany County, part of Columbia County and part of Ulster County

Assembly District 102.JPG

District 117 

Includes: Northern Oneida County, Lewis County and part of St. Lawrence County.

Assembly District 117.JPG

District 118 

Includes: Part of eastern Oneida County, all of Herkimer County, Hamilton County, Fulton County and Montgomery County

Assembly District 118.JPG

District 119 

Included: Central Oneida County

Assembly District 119.JPG

District 121

Includes: Part of Otsego County, part of Madison County, part of Broome County, most of Chenango County

Assembly District 121.JPG

District 122 

Includes: Southern Oneida, part of Madison, part of Herkimer and central Otsego

Assembly District 122.JPG

Griffo will run in the newly formed 49th District, but other incumbents have not yet announced their plans.

RELATED: Tenney running for 23rd Congressional District based on new map proposal

The newly proposed Congressional districts were released Monday, and Oneida County falls between the new 21st and 19th districts, currently represented by Elise Stefanik and Antonio Delgado, respectively.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced she would be running for the 23rd District, which includes most of southwestern New York.

Recommended for you