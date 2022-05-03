Hochul appoints Delgado as new lieutenant governor of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that she will be appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, a Democrat who currently represents the 19th Congressional District, as lieutenant governor following Brian Benjamin’s resignation last month.
The governor made her announcement in a tweet.
I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York. I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 3, 2022
"I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State," said Hochul. "We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history - and make a difference."
Delgado currently represents part of the Mohawk Valley in Congress, including all of Otsego County. He was first elected in 2018.
Hochul did not say when Delgado would officially take on the role or who will take his seat in Congress.
Benjamin resigned in April after he was arrested and charged with bribery and fraud.
Hochul signed a law Monday that will allow Benjamin's name to be removed from the ballot in the June primary.
This is a developing story and will be updated.