Hochul, Zeldin win party nods in race for New York governor

NEW YORK (AP) - Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic nomination for New York governor, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November.
Hochul beat back primary challenges Tuesday from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
Democrats have more than twice as many registered voters as Republicans in the state and are expected to keep the governor’s mansion this fall.
Republicans nominated U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin to challenge Hochul in November. The Long Island representative was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.
Former 19th Congressional District Rep. Antonio Delgado also took the nod for lieutenant governor with more than 60% of the vote.