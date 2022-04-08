Judge extends temporary stay on ruling against New York district maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York appeals judge has extended a temporary stay on a lower court ruling against the state’s new congressional and legislative district maps.
But he also said Friday that an independent court expert could draw up alternative maps in case the disputed lines are ultimately tossed.
State Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley said the state board of elections can still accept petitions filed by candidates running for office, and rule on objections to those petitions.
New York’s primary season was potentially upended last week when a Republican trial judge declared that new political district maps heavily favoring Democrats had been drawn up illegally.