Judge says it's too close to primaries to change new district maps

  • Updated
  • 0
Congressional Districts 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democrats plan for redrawing New Yorks congressional and legislative districts cleared an initial hurdle Thursday when a judge said it was too close to the states primary elections to throw the maps out, even if they are unconstitutional.

Judge Patrick McAllister said at a hearing in Steuben County that he isnt inclined to halt New Yorks election process by striking down those maps now because there isnt enough time for them to be redrawn.

Republicans argued in a lawsuit that the maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats and marginalize GOP voters.

