Judge's ruling against redistricting in New York temporarily on hold

  • Updated
  • 0
Congressional Districts 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A trial court ruling that declared New Yorks new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional was temporarily stayed by a state appeals court judge Monday.

The interim order from state Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley is in effect until Thursday, when oral arguments in the case are scheduled. Another decision on whether to extend the stay is expected later that day.

The order comes four days after a trial court judge in Steuben County threw the states primary season in turmoil by ruling the states districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats. 

