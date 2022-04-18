 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Lawyer: Ex-NY Lt Gov has strong legal challenges for charges

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for recently resigned New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin says the Democrat has very lively legal issues from which to challenge corruption charges brought against him last week.

Attorney Barry Berke told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he expects to challenge charges including bribery, fraud and conspiracy that were brought against Benjamin last week.

Benjamin, who is free on $250,000 bail, pleaded not guilty and resigned the same day he was arrested. Berke says the U.S. Supreme Court has said prosecutions based solely on political contributions and no personal benefits are tougher legal challenges for prosecutors.

