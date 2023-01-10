Liberal senators oppose Hochul's chief judge pick

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is being urged to withdraw her chief judge nominee by liberal lawmakers who claim he’s too conservative.
Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle to lead the state Court of Appeals just before Christmas.
While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition.
Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process.
There was no comment Monday from the Hochul administration.