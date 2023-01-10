 Skip to main content
Liberal senators oppose Hochul's chief judge pick

  • Updated
  • 0
Chief Judge

This photo provided by the Office of New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul shows Hector D. LaSalle. Hochul nominated LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York's highest court on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. (Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is being urged to withdraw her chief judge nominee by liberal lawmakers who claim he’s too conservative.

Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle to lead the state Court of Appeals just before Christmas.

While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition.

Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process.

There was no comment Monday from the Hochul administration.

