Local lawmakers react to Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's arrest; some call for resignation

Here are the reactions from local lawmakers following the arrest of New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Tuesday morning on federal campaign finance fraud charges.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
“The arrest of Governor Hochul’s handpicked Lieutenant Governor puts on display once again the corrupt cesspool of Albany. Lieutenant Governor Benjamin’s charges of bribery and campaign fraud prove he has put his own interests above those of New York.
“The corruption in the Hochul administration is showing. But just last week, Hochul chose to turn a blind eye to Benjamin’s criminal activity and stood by her handpicked choice for Lieutenant Governor among serious allegations of bribery and corruption. New Yorkers deserve full accountability for Lt. Gov. Benjamin’s crimes and for Governor Hochul's corrupt complicity. Benjamin should resign from office, and Governor Hochul must also be held accountable to New Yorkers.”
---
Sen. Jim Tedisco
“Bribery is a serious crime and the Lt. Governor is an important leadership position who is one heartbeat away from becoming our state’s chief executive. The shocking arrest today of Governor Kathy Hochul’s hand-selected Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin for a federal bribery conspiracy charge as part of an alleged campaign finance scheme marks another sad day at the state Capitol and another slap in the face to the millions of overburdened New York taxpayers who face high taxes, rising crime and a deteriorating quality of life in the state they love.
“How many times do New Yorkers have to watch this movie because we keep seeing the same storyline play out again and again?
“Lt. Governor Benjamin must resign immediately because he’s under a cloud of criminality and we can’t have another distraction like we had in the past year with Governor Hochul’s mentor, the disgraced Andrew Cuomo. This arrest also raises serious questions about Governor Hochul’s judgment and her vetting process, because so far, it’s been amateur hour on the Second Floor since she took over.”
---
Assemblyman Brian Miller
“New York’s Executive Branch is rocked by yet another scandal with news of Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin’s arrest for federal bribery tied to fraudulent campaign finance donations. Benjamin should resign immediately and if he won’t, Gov. Hochul should demand it. The highest level of New York government has been plagued by ethics violations and abuse of power – our residents deserve better.”
---
Sen. Rob Ortt
"Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin’s arrest today on federal corruption charges is another stain on New York State Government, and calls into question Governor Hochul’s judgment.
"Over the past few days and weeks, Kathy Hochul and the Majorities in Albany have reinforced their support for Brian Benjamin despite news of federal investigations. Governor Hochul said herself this morning that she’s 'changed the culture of Albany.' Unfortunately, it looks like business as usual in our state Capitol.
"Kathy Hochul and Senate Democrats might tolerate this corruption, but New Yorkers don’t and neither do I.
"I’m calling on Governor Hochul and Senate Democrats to stop hiding from the truth and join me in demanding Brian Benjamin’s resignation."