New NYS Senate maps put Utica, Rome in separate districts -- officials speak out

If a judge on Friday approves the current state senate district maps with little or no changes, Sen. Joe Griffo's district, and gas budget, will grow. A lot.
“We'll go from potentially three counties now, it would have been four counties, now it'll go up to seven counties," says Senator Griffo. “It makes it a little more challenging when you have four hours rides from one end to the other."
Griffo, now in the 47th senate district, would be running in the 49th district. Among the biggest changes in his new district: losing Utica. The bigger issue-Utica and Rome being in two separate senate districts.
“This is the third district that we will be seeing in only five months. And I think it's unfortunate that communities of interest, like Utica and Rome, are separated," says Griffo.
Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, today, submitted a request to the court and the creator of the new districts, asking them to keep Utica and Rome in one district. It is only in the new senate maps that the two are separated; they're together in the congressional and assembly maps. In the latest maps, Utica would be in the 53rd district; Rome, in the 49th. Senator Peter Oberacker would stay in the 51st district under the current maps, but there are some changes his district would undergo; gaining some areas and losing others. He says saying goodbye will be difficult.
"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't some pangs of remorse that I won't be able to see those projects through, the other side of me, again, new projects are what get you energized, get you excited," says Senator Oberacker. “Here’s the interesting part; I'm gonna be about 500 yards from where I live to where Senator Griffo, his new district will take over in Otsego County, so we're getting great representation in the counties that I'm leaving."
The judge's decision is expected Friday.