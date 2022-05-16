 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT
FOR ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND
NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Boonville to near Brookfield to near Pittsfield,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield,
Floyd, Whitesboro and New York Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHENANGO              DELAWARE
MADISON               ONEIDA                OTSEGO
SULLIVAN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

LACKAWANNA            PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, DELHI, HALLSTEAD,
HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, ROME, SCRANTON, UTICA, AND WALTON.

New redistricting lawsuit targets New York's updated Assembly maps

Assembly Districts 2022

NEW YORK (AP) - A new lawsuit is attempting to throw out new political maps setting the boundaries of New York state Assembly districts, a challenge that comes amid a broader legal battle over the state’s redistricting.

The lawsuit filed Sunday by a bipartisan group of political activists contends that the maps draw by the legislature are unconstitutional, a similar claim used in lawsuits to successfully strike down maps favored by Democrats for state Senate and U.S. House districts as unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed by Democratic activist Gary Greenberg and conservative political commentator Gavin Wax asks a judge to throw out the maps and move all of New York’s primary elections to the same day.

