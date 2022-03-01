New York GOP chooses Rep. Lee Zeldin as candidate for governor

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP Convention, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Garden City, N.Y. Republicans from across New York met Tuesday to choose their gubernatorial nominee to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. The GOP nominated Zeldin, of Long Island, as the party's designee for this year's gubernatorial race. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)