New York GOP chooses Rep. Lee Zeldin as candidate for governor

Election 2022 New York Governor

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP Convention, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Garden City, N.Y. Republicans from across New York met Tuesday to choose their gubernatorial nominee to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. The GOP nominated Zeldin, of Long Island, as the party's designee for this year's gubernatorial race. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s Republican Party leaders nominated U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor Tuesday at a convention on Long Island, though he could still face a primary challenger in June.

Any Republican candidate faces tough odds in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber GOP voters by more than 2 to 1. New York hasn’t elected a Republican governor since former Gov. George Pataki in 2002.

Zeldin told the convention he's running “so the people feel they are back in control of their government again.”

Zeldin could still face a primary challenge from candidates including businessman Harry Wilson, who last week launched a $12 million television advertisement campaign.

