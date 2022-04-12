New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns following arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal.
Hochul says Benjamin resigned Tuesday.
"I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them," said Hochul.
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, released the following statement following Benjamin's resignation:
"New York State residents deserve a functioning executive branch and with review of the Lt. Governor’s federal indictment, he should have no place within public service. At this point, it is in the hands of the court system. This is an interference and disruption to the legislature and the people of New York. We need to focus on what really matters, and our priorities within our districts. The Lt. Governor should resign from his position immediately.
All public servants must follow the campaign finance laws in New York State with regard to disclosures. These laws are here for a reason and should be upheld by anyone who has been elected to public office. The Lt. Governor is no different and should be held to these same standards."
Benjamin was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.
Authorities say charges include bribery and falsification of records.
Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday.