Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 30 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

New York moving some primaries to August after court throws out district maps

Decision 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York judge has ordered the state's congressional and state Senate primaries to be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough time to replace maps that were ruled unconstitutional this week.

State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back Friday from their original date of June 28. He said special master Jonathan Cervas will finish drawing new maps by May 20.

In the meantime, state and local election officials will prepare to once again hold separate primaries in June and August.

New York is set to hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers or Gov. Kathy Hochul decide to delay.