North Country Assemblyman Walczyk running for new 49th Senate District

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, who currently represents the 116th District, has announced his campaign for State Senate in the new 49th District, which includes most of Herkimer County.
“My record in Albany speaks for itself. I’ve been a fighter against power hungry governors, I’ve called out misguided policy and pushed for common sense initiatives to truly make New York a better place,” said Walczyk.
The new 49th Senate District includes all of Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton counties as well as parts of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer counties.
The primary elections for Senate will be held Aug. 23, but so far no one else had declared a bid for the 49th Senate District.