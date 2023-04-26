NY-22: Protesters urge Williams to move to the district he represents

UTICA – A group gathered outside Congressman Brandon Williams' Utica office on Wednesday, calling on him to move to the district he represents. He currently lives in Cayuga County, which is not in the 22nd Congressional District.
Members of Congress are not required to live in the district they represent, they must only be a resident of the state.
Indivisible Mohawk Valley organized the rally and protesters brought a U-Haul truck and boxes to make their feelings known.
“Brandon Williams is our elected official and he has broken his campaign promise to move into New York 22, where we live,” said Katherine Wojcieschowski, a retired teacher who attended the gathering. “I don't understand how he can fully represent us when he doesn't live here. He refuses to move into the district.”
The congressman’s office gave NewsChannel 2 the following statement:
“As we await a fourth round of prospective partisan redistricting pushed by New York State Democratic leadership, it would be unwise to move the congressman’s family home, which currently sits just over 1-mile outside the existing district lines, and frankly, no other person in this situation would do so either.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James are pushing to have the congressional lines redrawn prior to the next census.
The congressman will return to the district for a town hall at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford on May 1 at 6:30 p.m.