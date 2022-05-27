One week left to register to vote in New York primary elections

There is one week left to register to vote in the June primary elections.
New Yorkers can register to vote online through the Department of Motor Vehicles, in person at the Board of Elections or via mail. The deadline is June 3. Any mail-in registration applications must be postmarked by June 3 and received by the BOE by June 8.
Primary elections will be held on June 28 with the state senate and congressional elections taking place on Aug. 23 due to the delay in finalizing new districts.
To register to vote, click here.