Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge

UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, announced Wednesday he’ll be running for Utica City Court judge.
Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He also implements policies and procedures while assisting with criminal investigations and prosecutions.
“My prosecutorial, supervisory and administrative experiences have prepared me to assume the duties and responsibilities of a Utica City Court Judge,” Garramone said.
The new city judge will be elected in November.