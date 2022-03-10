 Skip to main content
Oneida County Conservative Party endorses Democrat Buttenschon for Assembly

  • Updated
The Oneida County Conservative Party has endorsed Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, a Democrat, for re-election.

Buttenschon represents the 119th Assembly District, and will face Republican John Zielinski in the November elections.

”Oneida County’s Conservatives support Assemblywoman Buttenschon because she votes the beliefs and sensibilities of Upstate New York,” said Russell Brooks, Conservative Party vice-chairman. “The Mohawk Valley not only needs a voice that defends our values but also a voice that matters. As the Conservative-endorsed candidate from the 119th Assembly District and as a member of the Assembly’s Majority, only Marianne Buttenschon provides that powerful combination.”

Buttenschon says her goal is to improve the lives of those in her district, no matter their political affiliation.

“We all enter public life for the same reason,” Buttenschon said. “Democrat or Republican, left-of-center or right, we want to make life better. Our path might be different but our objective is the same.”

