Oneida County Democratic Committee seeking 2023 candidates

The Oneida County Democratic Committee is looking for candidates to represent the party in the upcoming 2023 elections.
The committee is looking for candidates for county executive, county comptroller, district attorney, supreme court judge and county legislators for the following districts:
- District 1 Vernon and parts of Verona
- District 2 Augusta, Marshall, Sangerfield, parts of Kirkland
- District 3 Vienna, parts of Rome and Verona
- District 4 Parts of Rome and Verona
- District 5 Annsville, Camden, Florence, parts of Lee
- District 6 Ava, Boonville, Forestport, Remsen, Steuben
- District 7 Parts of Lee and Rome
- District 8 Marcy, parts of Whitestown and Utica
- District 9 Deerfield, Trenton, parts of Floyd
- District 10 Westmoreland, parts of Kirkland and New Hartford
- District 11 Parts of Whitestown
- District 12 Parts of Rome
- District 13 Parts of New Hartford, Whitestown and Utica
- District 16 Bridgewater, Paris, parts of New Hartford
- District 17 Western, parts of Floyd, Lee, and Rome
- District 18 East Utica
- District 21 West Utica
Democrats interested in running should send a letter of intent to screen by Jan. 20, 2023, to:
- Oneida County Democratic Committee
- PO Box 391
- Washington Mills, NY 13479
Questions can be directed to committee chair, Mitch Ford, at 315-292-8519.