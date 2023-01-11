Otsego County clerk retiring after 20 years

After a 20-year career, the Otsego County clerk, Kathy Sinnott Gardner, has announced plans to retire, at the end of her current term.
Gardner first started her career as county clerk in 2003 and now plans to pursue new career opportunities.
“Given the privilege to be elected County Clerk for the past 20 years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. While I will miss serving the people of Otsego County, I look forward to enjoying the next chapter of my life and career,” Gardner said.
Her term will officially end at the end of 2023 on Dec. 31.