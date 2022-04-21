Panel of judges hears arguments in NY gerrymandering lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A panel of appellate judges in New York are hearing arguments about whether the Democratic-led Legislature unconstitutionally passed new congressional maps.
A group of Republican voters say the maps are indeed gerrymandered. They've filed a lawsuit asking to have the maps tossed out. They also want to delay the June congressional primaries until late August, to give the state time to draw new maps.
Democrats’ attorneys say the maps are more than fair to Republicans. They say the maps protect minority voting rights and reflect population loss in upstate communities once considered Republican strongholds.