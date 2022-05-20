Picente rules out run for Congress, says he wants to 'get things done' in Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is ruling out a congressional run in favor of remaining in his current post where he feels he can “get things done.”
On Thursday, Picente told NEWSChannel 2 that he was considering running for the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District, which encompasses Oneida, Madison and Onondaga counties. However, there was a short span of time to make the decision.
The following day, Picente ultimately decided he could accomplish more by remaining Oneida County executive.
His statement reads, in part:
“It is vital to me that I serve in a capacity where I can move us forward and get things done. The fruits of these accomplishments are literally all around us: the Comets; the AUD; Nexus; Wolfspeed; MVHS’s new hospital and the expansion of Rome Health; the Innovare Advancement Center; the MVCC campuses; the REA Wing; new housing, businesses and educational opportunities, and there is still more to see through.
“There is no better way to do that than to remain as county executive. I am going to continue to do what I have done: lead this community forward with strong partnerships and tangible results. I thank you all for your unwavering support.”
The new congressional districts were redrawn by a court-appointed expert after the legislature's version were deemed unconstitutional.
The maps are expected to be approved by a judge by the end of the day Friday.