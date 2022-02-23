 Skip to main content
Republican businessman joins race for New York governor

  Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – A Republican who has joined the race for New York State governor visited Utica Wednesday morning.

Harry Wilson is a native of Johnstown, and says he was raised by a working-class family. He is a businessman who works with struggling companies to help them restructure.

His campaign slogan is “Turn Around New York.”

"For the last 30 years, I've gone through some of the most complicated and difficult turnarounds in American and saved hundreds of thousands of jobs during that process and I think that's exactly what New York State needs, a turnaround,” said Wilson.

Decision 2022

Wilson is planning to visit 10 cities around the state over the next three days to jump-start his campaign.

According to his campaign website, Wilson’s goal are to make changes in Albany, lower taxes and address the rise in crime by investing in law enforcement. He also says he will eliminate cashless bail.

In 2010, Wilson lost the race for state comptroller to current Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Wilson will face the following Republicans in the June primaries:

  • Rob Astorino
  • Lewis County Sherriff Michael Carpinelli
  • Derrick Gibson
  • Andrew Giuliani
  • Kris Lord
  • Congressman Lee Zeldin

Gov. Kathy Hochul is the frontrunner in the Democratic party, but others have also declared their candidacy, including Congressman Tom Suozzi and public advocate Jumaane Williams.

