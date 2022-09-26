Republican candidate for NY-22 stops by Utica while on campaign trail

Congressional candidate Brandon Williams stopped in Utica Monday to share his plans if elected in the 22nd Congressional District this November.
The Republican is a Navy veteran who says he wants to be the voice of the people in Central New York. He says his top priorities would be combating inflation, helping law enforcement and getting control of the southern border.
“When you print money, the cost of everything goes up. This fantasy that the government can just give you money and give you money -- feeds inflation. That hurts the middle class most of all. It's what we have to attack,” Williams said, flanked by other local Republican leaders like Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47.
Williams will face off against Democrat Francis Conole on Election Day.
After redistricting, NY-22 now includes all of Onondaga, Oneida and Madison counties.