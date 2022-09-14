Republican election commissioner in Rensselaer County charged with voter fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York has been accused of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people.
Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. His attorney, Danielle Neroni, said Schofield maintains his innocence.