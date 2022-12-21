 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55
mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued
gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue into Saturday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

RNC announces dates for 2024 convention

Republicans will flock to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, 2024, for their national convention to formally select their party's next presidential nominee, according to a December 21announcement from the Republican National Committee.

Republicans will flock to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, 2024, for their national convention to formally select their party's next presidential nominee, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Republican National Committee.

"We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a news release announcing the dates.

CNN previously reported that Milwaukee was unanimously approved as a convention site by RNC members during a closed-door vote in August at the party's annual summer meeting.

Milwaukee was originally supposed to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention before it was switched to a virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Republican National Convention, which was dramatically scaled down due to the pandemic, was held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Democratic National Committee has yet to decide on a location or dates for its 2024 convention.

