Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A line of gusty showers will impact portions of Oneida, western
Broome, Madison, Cortland, southeastern Chemung, Tioga, southeastern
Onondaga, southeastern Tompkins, Chenango, northwestern Susquehanna
and Bradford Counties through 215 PM EDT...

At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy gusty showers along
a line extending from near Boonville to near Solon to near
Ogdensburg. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated and surface observations.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Chemung, Utica, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City, Endicott,
Oneida, Kirkland and Lenox.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 31 and 34.
New York Interstate 81 near 2, and between 2 West and 11.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 59 and 75.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 4.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

RNC unanimously votes to withdraw from commission that sponsors presidential debates

  • 0
The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to withdraw from its participation in the Commission on Presidential Debates. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are shown here in a presidential debate hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020.

 Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to withdraw from its participation in the Commission on Presidential Debates, the organization that has long governed general-election presidential debates.

In a statement, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the commission is "biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage."

The commission was formed in 1987 as a nonprofit sponsored by both the Republican and Democratic Parties.

Thursday's vote comes after months of signals from the RNC that it sought a break from the commission. In June 2021, McDaniel sent a letter outlining several complaints about the commission's practices, reflecting former President Donald Trump's concerns about the conduct of the 2020 debates.

And in January, McDaniel sent another letter threatening to "prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates" unless the commission changed its rules.

The RNC claims it has not pulled its future nominees out of debates entirely.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

