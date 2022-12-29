Rose sworn in as state Supreme Court judge at ceremony in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Judge Mark Rose was sworn in as one of four new state Supreme Court judges Thursday morning.
Rose will represent the Fifth District along with Julie Grow Denton, Kevin Kuehner and William Ramseier.
Rose was the Little Falls city attorney before becoming Little Falls City Court judge.
He says having local representation is important.
“It's important to litigants with regards to geography, and beyond that, it is important for a jurist who is aware of the community who, as discussed today, is aware of the community and those around him, the plight of the people of this community,” Rose said.
Rose graduated from the Illinois University School of Law before launching his legal career with his father, Edward Rose, more than three decades ago.