Salka running for newly proposed 53rd Senate District

Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, who currently represents parts of southern Otsego County, announced earlier this year his plans to run for New York State Senate, and now, we know which district.
A special master was appointed by the court to redraw New York’s legislative districts after gerrymandered versions were tossed last month. The expert released his draft maps earlier this week, including new lines for Congress and Senate.
Salka says he will run in the newly drawn 53rd Senate District, which includes Utica and other parts of southern Oneida County, all of Madison County and parts of Onondaga County.
“I have represented Central New York for over 30 years and I am committed to give CNY a voice in the Senate. Under Democratic leadership, crime has skyrocketed in our communities. Furthermore, Democratic leadership has shown to have little regard for Upstate New York. I look forward to reaching out to the many citizens of Central New York, as I have for many years as an elected official. We must give Central New York a seat at the table,” said Salka.
He could face Democratic Sen. Rachel May, who would be the incumbent in this district. However, the city of Syracuse is now in the new 50th District. It is not clear which district May plans to run in.
The newly drawn maps will go before a judge for approval on Friday, May 20.