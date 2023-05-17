 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Supreme Court refuses to block assault weapons bans in Illinois

Supreme Court refuses to block assault weapons bans in Illinois

The Supreme Court refused to block the bans on assault weapon sales in Illinois.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Supreme Court refused to block a local and state ban on assault weapon sales in Illinois, rejecting an emergency request from gun rights advocates and a gun store.

A vote count was not disclosed and the court did not explain its action.

Wednesday’s move by the high court is the latest example of the justices staying out of Second Amendment-related disputes for the moment, after the conservative majority last year issued a major ruling expanding its scope.

The justices’ refusal to intervene in the Illinois case also comes while communities in several states are reeling from mass shootings, including, in some places, in attacks carried out with AR-15-style weapons, which are covered by the Illinois laws.

According to a brief filed by Naperville, which passed the local ban, whether “the Second Amendment protects the commercial sale of a limited category of assault rifles within one municipality’s borders has never been addressed by this Court.”

The gun rights advocates had asked for the law to be placed on hold while appeals in a challenge they’ve brought to the bans play out at lower courts. They argue that those courts have ignored last year’s landmark Supreme Court ruling that expanded Second Amendment rights.

“Since the Second Amendment presumptively protects Plaintiffs’ conduct, Respondents must justify the challenged laws by demonstrating that they are consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation,” the new application with the court said.

“But because the banned arms are commonly possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes, it is impossible for Respondents to carry their burden under Heller and Bruen. The reason for this is apparent from Heller and Bruen themselves – there is no historical analogue to such a ban.”

The 2022 Bruen decision instructed that lower courts look to the gun regulations that were in effect during the Constitution’s framing to decide whether a current gun law violates the Second Amendment.

The defenders of the assault weapons bans countered that the challengers had failed to meet the procedural threshold for the emergency action from the Supreme Court.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wrote in court briefs that the types of firearms targeted by the state’s prohibitions fell outside of the Second Amendments protections for “firearms that are ‘commonly used’ for self-defense.

The appeal of the dispute currently underway at the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals has been fast tracked, with the appeals court scheduled to hear arguments in the case on June 29.

This story has been updated with additional details.

