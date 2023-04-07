Tennessee House GOP expels 2 Democrats in retaliation over gun control protest. Here's what we know and what comes next

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK TODAY... Despite the recent rainfall, relative humidity values will drop to 30 to 35 percent across portions of central New York this afternoon, while northwest winds will gust to 25 mph at times. Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to rapidly dry out, elevating the risk for fire spread. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.