Tenney running for 23rd Congressional District based on new map proposal

Many Mohawk Valley residents will be located in a different congressional district based on the new lines drawn by the state legislature, and have a new representative.
The process of redrawing district lines fell to the legislature after the state’s independent commission failed to come to an agreement on a new map.
In the legislature’s proposed map, all of Herkimer County, most of Oneida County north of Utica and a small part of northern Otsego County will be in the 21st Congressional District, which is currently represented by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
The rest of Oneida and Otsego counties will be in the 19th District, which is currently represented by Congressman Antonio Delgado.
The 22nd District, currently represented by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, includes all of Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida counties and parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego and Tioga counties. Based on the proposal, the new 22nd District will be further west, and include parts of Madison, Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties.
Because of the changes, Tenney has announced she will run in the newly proposed 23rd District, which will include parts of her current district – Chenango, Cortland, Broome and Tioga counties – as well as parts of Cattaraugus, Allegany, Erie, Steuben and Chemung counties.
The 23rd District is currently represented by Republican Tom Reed, who announced he will not seek reelection following a sexual misconduct allegation made against him in March.
Tenney would not be an incumbent in the next election. She will have to run in a primary unless she is the unopposed Republican candidate for the district.
In a statement released Monday, Tenney said:
“...Democrats in Albany are targeting me because they know I'll continue to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and Kathy Hochul's radical agenda. I have a strong conservative record of advocating for our Upstate values, fighting for our small business community including our local farmers, defending election integrity, fighting for our Second Amendment Rights, supporting the natural gas industry, and holding the Biden Administration accountable. I look forward to meeting and earning the support of even more New Yorkers and getting to work for our region in Congress.”
The legislature is expected to vote on the new map Wednesday.