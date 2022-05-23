Tenney running for new 24th Congressional District, which does not include Mohawk Valley

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has announced she will try to reclaim her seat in the 22nd Congressional District this year, but instead will run in the newly drawn 24th District.
The 24th District encompasses all or part of the following counties:
- Cayuga
- Genesee
- Jefferson
- Livingston
- Niagara
- Ontario
- Oswego
- Seneca
- Wayne
- Wyoming
- Yates
There is some overlap in the old 22n District and the new 24th District, but Tenney would no longer serve the Mohawk Valley should she win.
She released a statement reading, in part:
“I am honored to have received the support of President Trump, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and multiple county Republican and Conservative chairs. In the coming weeks and months, I will work to continue earning the support of those in New York’s redrawn 24th District, which spans portions of Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York. It is a beautiful area of New York that I have lived in, represented, and know well. Now that this partisan redistricting process is over, I am honored by the opportunity to represent the 24th District in Congress.”
The 22nd District now consists of only Oneida, Madison and Onondaga counties.
Herkimer and northern Otsego County will be in the 21st District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Southern Otsego County will remain in the 19th District, currently represented by Congressman Antonio Delgado. Delgado is running for lieutenant governor, so a special election will be held to fill his seat should he resign.