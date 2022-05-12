 Skip to main content
Trial date set for former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in bribery case

Election 2022 New York

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) - A January trial date has been set for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to face charges that he traded his clout as a state senator for campaign contributions.

The Jan. 23 date was set by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan during a Thursday hearing. Benjamin's lawyer, Barry Berke, told Oetken he thinks there will be no trial because he'll prove prosecutors overreached by charging Benjamin last month.

His arrest spoiled the Democrat's plans to join New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, another Democrat, in her campaign for governor. Benjamin resigned after pleading not guilty on the day of his arrest.