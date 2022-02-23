 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by residual melting snow and/or ice jams
continues to be possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high and there is
still considerable ice in some watercourses. Ice jams could
develop rapidly and cause significant flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Two prosecutors working on Manhattan DA's Trump Organization probe resign

  • 0
Two prosecutors working on Manhattan DA's Trump Organization probe resign

Two top prosecutors working on the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into the Trump Organization resigned Wednesday, leaving the years-old probe without two key players as it appeared to have entered a crucial phase.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Two top prosecutors working on the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into the Trump Organization resigned Wednesday, leaving the years-old probe without two key players as it appeared to have entered a crucial phase.

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz submitted their resignations to the DA's office, Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for the office, told CNN in a statement, adding that "we are grateful for their service."

"The investigation is ongoing," Filson said. "We can't comment further."

The New York Times first reported the prosecutors' resignations. CNN has reached out to Pomerantz and Dunne for comment.

The resignations come as the new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, has "indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against" former President Donald Trump, the Times said, citing conversations with people with knowledge of the matter.

Bragg's concerns ultimately led to a pause in the probe's use of a state grand jury, according to the Times, which said Dunne and Pomerantz "have not questioned any witnesses in front of the grand jury for more than a month." The newspaper said that the investigators "late last month postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury."

The "precise reasons for Mr. Bragg's pullback are unknown," the Times said, noting that "he has made few public statements about the status of the inquiry since taking office."

CNN reported in December that the investigation appears to be coming to a head, with prosecutors focusing on the accuracy of the Trump Organization's financial statements when seeking financing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Following his election last year, Bragg pledged to personally focus on the probe, saying in an interview that it's "obviously a consequential case, one that merits the attention of the DA personally."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.