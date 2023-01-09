Utica Councilmember Celeste Friend announces bid for mayor

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilmember Celeste Friend announced Saturday she is running for Utica mayor.
Friend, a democrat, currently represents the Third Ward in South Utica. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman to become Utica’s mayor.
“Rather than look backwards to a past long gone, the time is now to build on this foundation for an even better future,” Friend said. “It’s because of that vision, because of the power of all of you, and because I love Utica and want to serve my home, that I am officially announcing my candidacy to be the Mayor of Utica.”
She held an event at Delta Hotels by Marriott on Jan. 7 with hundreds of supporters to announce that she is seeking the Democratic Party nomination. During the “Utica for All: A Celebration” there was live music, a poetry reading, kids activities and discussions about the future of the city.
Friend says she is running on the “Utica for All of Us” motto and has launched a website: uticaforall.com.
Republican Robert Cardillo has also announced he is running for Utica mayor.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri cannot run again in 2023.