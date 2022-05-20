Village of Herkimer mayoral debate set for Saturday

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Three of the four candidates for the village of Herkimer mayor will discuss their views on the future of the village during a debate at Herkimer High School on Saturday.
Three of the four candidates will participate in the debate, including incumbent Mayor Mark Netti; previous Democratic mayor, Mark Ainsworth; and prior village clerk, Mandy Viscomi.
The candidates will answer questions submitted by residents with all receiving one minute to respond and 30-second rebuttals if necessary.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.
The fourth candidate in the race is Dana Sherry, who unofficially won the Republican primary earlier this month.