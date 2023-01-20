Williams says Congress must get control of spending amid looming recession

ROME, N.Y. – Congressman Brandon Williams, R-22, says there’s talk in Washington of a looming recession with the national debt ceiling reached earlier this week.
Williams spoke at a Rome Chamber of Commerce event at the Delta Lake Inn Friday morning, saying Congress has to get control of spending.
“We just think that we can print and spend. We had interest rates that were very low for a long time, and I'm sorry to say the bill is coming due,” Williams said. “I would add to that that the economists at the Congressional Budget Office briefed us the other day. They believe that a recession is coming.”
The freshman congressman also said that he believes Congress needs to focus on energy, common sense policies and confronting China.
Williams, who is a businessman from Central New York, has been assigned to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as well as the Space, Science and Technology Committee.
He is planning to have a local office on Broad Street in Utica, but it is not open quite yet. In the meantime, constituents can reach out to his Syracuse office at 315-233-4333.