Polls Open for Primary Day

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Polls are now open for New Yorkers to cast their ballots in primary elections.
Polls opened at 6 a.m.
Today's election will decide which candidates will get to run along their respective party lines.
NewsChannel 2 is closely following the mayoral races in Utica and Rome.
In Utica, a new mayor will be elected this year, as current Mayor Robert Palmieri cannot run again due to term limits.
In the Utica primary race for the Republican slot are Robert Cardillo and Michael Galime. On the Democratic line, Frank DiBrango and Celeste Friend are running against each other.
The winners of these two races win their respective slot for the general November election.
Rome's incumbent Mayor Jackie Izzo is running against challenger Jeff Lanigan in the Republican primary.
The polls close tonight at 9.
After the polls close, WKTV will have results scrolling at the bottom of your screen as soon as they start to come in.
Results will be posted here, along with live reports on NewsChannel 2 at 10 on the CW11 and NewsChannel 2 at 11 on WKTV.