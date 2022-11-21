Pop singer-songwriter and TikTok famous 'Jax' to perform at MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter and Tik-Tok famous, 'Jax' will be performing at Mohawk Valley Community College as part of their Cultural Series.
Jax started gaining fame in 2015 as a contestant on Season 14 of 'American Idol.' At the age of 18 she was left unable to sing from cancer found just above her vocal cords. At that point in her life, she turned to songwriting and did find some success just not in the spotlight.
When she was able to perform again, the pandemic created another obstacle, this time she turned to social media, specifically TikTok where her first post exploded with almost 9 million views.
She now has over 11 million followers and more than 1 billion views on the platform. From there Jax began sharing her own work in late 2020 which gained much positive response. She now works with Atlantic Records.
Her latest single, “Victoria’s Secret,” has become the theme song for global body positivity and has even made the Billboard Hot 100 chart
Jax will be headlining the event for the Spring 2023 Semester with a concert held on Feb. 17 in Schafer Theatre at 7 p.m. on the Utica campus. Tickets are $15 for the public, $10 for MVCC employees and free for MVCC students.