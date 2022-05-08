Popup flower shop provides options for last-minute shoppers

NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - A popup flower shop was set up in the Boscov's wing at Sangertown Square earlier this week. You can still make it into the shop today before it closes at 5pm and pick up a gift for the special mom in your life.

It's a one stop shop with cards, flowers, forever flowers and packaging.

Options include fresh arrangements you can hand pick on the spot, and take away today.

There is also a pop up shop at Character Coffee.

The permanent shop for NY Glamor Events "Forever Flowers" ELLE is located at 3480 Oneida Street in Chadwicks.