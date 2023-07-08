Portofino's Restaurant & Events Opens this Week

UTICA, NY - A new restaurant is opening in Utica. You might not know the name, but you definitely know the location.
Portofino Restaurant & Events is holding a soft grand opening this weekend in Utica's Historic Marina. Portofino's took over the site of the former Aqua Vino's restaurant, which relocated to New Hartford earlier this year.
Portofino's co-owner, Grant Roser, says the restaurant will feature fine dining outside along the canal, or inside if preferred, but the view is still just as good either way.
"It's the only waterfront dining in the area, and when you get down here, you get to enjoy the water, you get to enjoy the view. We rally wanted to give people excellent food and a great relaxing experience. Just like you're on any major waterway, at any tourist destination in the country."
Portofino's will officially open on July 12th, and will be serving lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday.