Powerball Jackpot Rises, Take 5 Midday Ticket Sold in Plattsburgh

(WKTV) -- The Powerball jackpot has now risen to an estimated $590 million.
There were no winners in Wednesday's drawing.
The next drawing is Saturday night.
The cash value of Saturday's drawing would be nearly 305 million.
And if you want a little less, get a ticket for tomorrow night's Mega Millions' drawing! The payout is now at an estimated $427 million.
Today, the New York Lottery announced that one top-prize ticket for the July 5 Take 5 Midday drawing was sold at Kinney Drugs in Plattsburgh. The prize is estimated to be $18,409.50.