...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Powerball Jackpot Rises, Take 5 Midday Ticket Sold in Plattsburgh

  • 0
Powerball

AP

(WKTV) -- The Powerball jackpot has now risen to an estimated $590 million.

There were no winners in Wednesday's drawing.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

The cash value of Saturday's drawing would be nearly 305 million.

And if you want a little less, get a ticket for tomorrow night's Mega Millions' drawing! The payout is now at an estimated $427 million.

Today, the New York Lottery announced that one top-prize ticket for the July 5 Take 5 Midday drawing was sold at Kinney Drugs in Plattsburgh. The prize is estimated to be $18,409.50. 

