President Joe Biden spoke in Syracuse Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, along with Micron Officials who plan to become a defining feature of Syracuse and the Central New York region.
They say semiconductors and memory are the future of this worldwide industry and that future is in Central New York.
At Onondaga Community College (OCC), President Biden spoke to an enthusiastic crowd saying, he's never been so optimistic about the country's future.
President Biden shared the stage at OCC with Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand as well as Governor Kathy Hochul, and Micron CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, who showed off the tiny chip that'll have a big impact on Central New York’s economy, decades into the future
Micron Officials say, the project was born from endless hours of meetings and conversations with a secret code name for the project. What largely steered them toward Central New York was the billions of dollars in funding for the semiconductor industry, but also, right there with it, the workforce. Both expected to catapult Central New York to a world stage and its children and grandchildren to financially sound futures