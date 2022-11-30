Prince William and Kate make first US trip in eight years as racism controversy simmers back home

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly stray just north of the New York State Thruway corridor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&