Professional development and networking event to be held at MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central New York Recruiting Consortium is holding a professional development and networking event 'Understanding the Assignment: Hiring Gen Z' from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, at the MVCC Utica campus.
Over 60 employers will attend the event to discuss organizational challenges, opportunities, action steps, recruitment practice implementation, tools to differentiate between 'boom' and 'bust' generational mindsets and Gen Z experiences of workplace culture.
Keynote speaker, Tina Cooper, the internship and student employment coordinator at SUNY Oswego will be at the event to give an analysis of industry demographic data, in an effort to support employers' understanding of their target group. She will also help strategize recruitment communication plans. Following Cooper, a panel of Gen Z employees will share their personal experiences.
Registration is requested by calling 315-792-5377 however, walk-ins are welcome.