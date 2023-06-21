Program Provides Assistance to Those Who Can't Gamble Safely

VERONA, N.Y. -- To help call attention to the services and programs available for problem gamblers, the state gaming commission was at Turning Stone Casino today.
This is the first time the Oneida Indian Nation has invited the state officials to its property.
The New York Responsible Play Partnership--the New York State Gaming Commission, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports and the New York Council on Problem Gambling held their conference to highlight services available.
Problem gaming refers to any sort of gambling that disrupts and damages a person's daily life, and it affects nearly 2 million adults in the United States.
"Some individuals might ask, ‘Isn’t problem gaming good for casinos.’ This is a misconception and completely misunderstands the Oneida Indian Nations approach to what we do," Oneida Nation Enterprises Chief Executive Officer Ray Halbritter.
Executive Director of the NYS Gaming Commission Robert Williams said, "For those who aren't aware, Voluntary Self Exclusion is a self-directed intervention program that allows gamblers to cause themselves to be denied access to gambling venues and activities for an agreed upon period."
The state offers a 24-7 HOPE Line for problem gamblers. That is 1-877-8-HOPE-NY.